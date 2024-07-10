Town Hall is revamping it’s website!

Cascade Town Hall is excited to be revamping our website! We want to make it a one-stop shop for residents to discover all the amazing businesses that make our community thrive.

To achieve that, we need your help! We’re looking for fresh photos of your storefront, team, and the products or services you offer.

We’d also love to update your business information, including your address, phone number, and operating hours. Do you have any promotional flyers or other documents you’d like us to include? Just send them our way!

By working together, we can create a vibrant online space that showcases the best of Cascade.

Here’s how you can participate:

Send us your photos! The more visual, the better.

Update your business information. Let us know your address, phone number, and operating hours.

Share any promotional materials. Flyers, brochures, anything that highlights your business is welcome!

Have any questions? Feel free to reach out to us at Town Hall 406-468-2808. You can also submit your materials directly to cascadetownclerk@gmail.com.

We appreciate your cooperation and can’t wait to see your submissions!

Sincerely,

Melanie Bissell