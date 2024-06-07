Free Swim Fridays

Free Fridays have been a big hit, so we are doing it again! Every Friday that is sponsored will be open to the public at no cost to the swimmers!

Thank you to Cascade Women’s Club, Cascade Properties, and 468 Market for already sponsoring 3 of the 8 Fridays!

If you or your business would like to sponsor a Free Friday, please call Town Hall at 406-468-2808, and they will get you a sponsorship form. The cost is $200/Friday.

Thank you for all you do to help provide our community with a safe place to swim.