Atkinson Pool

Town of Cascade

The pool will open Monday June 17th  

 Hours of operation

Mon- Sat 12- 5pm

Mon – Fri.  5-6pm Lap swim

Saturdays No lap swim

Sundays– will be open for scheduled parties only.

Prices

Pre- School            $3.00

Student                   $ 4.00

Adult                       $5.00

Lap Swim               $ 2.00

Individuals pass     $150.00

Family pass            $ 250.00

Water Bottle            $1.00

Diapers                   $1.00

Showers                  $3.00

Pool rental 2 hrs.      $175.00

Includes 3 lifeguards

Pool rental 4 hrs.     $225.00

Includes 3 lifeguards

Unfortunately, there will not be lessons this year, as we do not have an instructor.

