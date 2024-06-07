Atkinson Pool

The pool will open Monday June 17th
Hours of operation
Mon- Sat 12- 5pm
Mon – Fri. 5-6pm Lap swim
Saturdays No lap swim
Sundays– will be open for scheduled parties only.
Prices–
Pre- School $3.00
Student $ 4.00
Adult $5.00
Lap Swim $ 2.00
Individuals pass $150.00
Family pass $ 250.00
Water Bottle $1.00
Diapers $1.00
Showers $3.00
Pool rental 2 hrs. $175.00
Includes 3 lifeguards
Pool rental 4 hrs. $225.00
Includes 3 lifeguards
Unfortunately, there will not be lessons this year, as we do not have an instructor.