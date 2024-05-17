On June 4, 2024 Town of Cascade voters will decide whether or not they wish to have their
form of local government reviewed.
The Cascade Town Council approved a resolution at their regular meeting on
January 11, 2024 that will place the option of creating and funding a local
government study commission on the primary election ballot.
If approved, the study commission would have three members. Those members would have
up to $17,000 to spend for the review process. The funding for the commission would be an
additional levy of an estimated 14 mills.
The purpose of the study commission is to study the existing form of government and
powers of the Town and compare them with other forms available under the laws of the state.
The current form of government for the Town of Cascade is a Commission – Executive form of government.
If a majority of the electors vote in favor of creating and funding a study commission in June,
the three non-partisan members will be elected in the November general election. At the end
of the two year study any proposed changes to the form of government recommended by the
Study Commission must be submitted to the electors in November of 2026.
GOVERMENT STUDY TO BE PLACED ON BALLOT
