Madison 3 Well Test Results

The final test results have been received from the lab.
The suspected culprit of the issue is iron bacteria, which is not hazardous to your health, but can cause unpleasant taste and/or odors.
Madison Well 3 has been offline since our public works department learned of the issue. With the final results, the engineers, DEQ, and public works department will now work together to try and determine how this happened and work on a solution.
If you have further questions, they may be addressed to:
Lisa Kaufman | Field Services Section Supervisor
Public Water Supply Bureau
Montana Department of Environmental Quality
Office: 406-444-5313 | Helena Office