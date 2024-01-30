A big THANK YOU to all of you who have stopped in, called, or messaged with positive and encouraging words during the water situation. It means more than you know.

For those of you that volunteered to help with passing out fliers, water, and whatever else was needed, THANK YOU! You are appreciated!

The Town employees have gone above and beyond, working many extra hours, to do everything they can to make sure the residents are safe and informed, all while continuing to do their normal day-to-day duties.

Thank you to the Mayor and Council for being available to answer questions and comments from the public, the news stations, and state agencies.

Thank you for your patience while we work through the remainder of this unforeseen issue.

We live in an amazing little community.