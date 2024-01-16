IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR DRINKING WATER

Health Advisory

MT0000171

Water System is experiencing unidentified odor

Our water system is currently experiencing an odor with an unknown cause. A new well source was placed into production and we believe that to be the culprit. We immediately shut down this new source. As we investigate the issue, there may still be some of that water in the system causing odor issues. This Health Advisory is precautionary as we continue to investigate. Although we are proactively trying to reduce consumer impacts by flushing water, the extreme cold has hindered our efforts. As the temperatures increase this week, we will continue to flush the system. Chlorine residuals have also been increased as a precaution. This is an attempt to give you the most up to date information. Again, we are issuing this Health Advisory as a precaution. This is not an emergency and as our customers, you have a right to know what is happening, what you should do, and what we are doing to correct this situation.

This Health Advisory is precautionary.

People with severely compromised immune systems, infants, and some elderly may be at increased risk. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from EPA’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.

Fecal coliform and E. coli are bacteria whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. Microbes in these wastes can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, and people with severely compromised immune systems.

The symptoms above are not caused only by organisms in drinking water. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice. People at increased risk should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers. Inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms. These organisms include bacteria, viruses, and parasites which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and associated headaches.

Samples of the water will be collected. Water system personnel are closely monitoring the situation and will update users if anything changes.

For more information, please contact: Joe Voss at 406-799-6550.

General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.

*Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice.

This notice is being sent to you by: Town of Cascade

State Water System ID#: MT0000171