With local elections coming up, do you know which Ward you live in? This is based on your primary residence, not property owned.

WARD 1: Central Avenue (south side) to the south exit

WARD 2: Central Avenue (north side) to the north exit (on the west side and to 4th Street on the east side.

If you have questions about what ward you are in, please call Cascade Town Hall at 406-468-2808.