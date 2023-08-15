Montana Tax Rebate

Today is the first day to apply for your tax rebate. The link is above. You will need some information to apply. You can apply online https://mtrevenue.gov/taxes/montana-tax-rebates/ or paper copies are available at Wedsworth Library.

1. The geocode of your property: https://itax.tylertech.com/cascademt/

2. The letter from Montana Dept. of Revenue with the Letter id

3. Amount of taxes you paid in 2022 (this is also on your Tyler Tax site with the geocode.

4. The name(s) and SSN of any dependents you claimed in 2022.

This must be filed by October 1, 2023!