Weed Control

Spring is here, and with that, so are the weeds. Controlling them is always a challenge.

Dandelions are in bloom, and there is white top ready to go to seed. If one person has them treated, but their neighbors do not, it still spreads back to their yard. Please be a good neighbor and control your weeds.

Our website contains a list of people that offer lawncare during the summer. Go to: cascademontana.com and click “summer help” on the right. If you would like to be added to the list, please contact Town Hall at 468-2808.

Thank you for making Cascade a great place to live!