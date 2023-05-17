Capital Improvement Projects

July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024

The Cascade Town Council approved the FY24 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) at the Council meeting held on April 20, 2023. The CIP is available for viewing at Town Hall or on our website at cascademontana.com. Projects listed on this plan typically cost over $5,000.

The following projects were approved:

General Fund : Voter Review (With water/sewer funds); Tree work; Enclose picnic area at Atkinson Park; Fence North Railroad Park basketball court (if grant funding is available); Build a cornhole pit at North Railroad Park; Sidewalk replacement and add with curb/gutter (Grant/local funds); Public Works truck replacement (With water/sewer/Wedsworth funds); Replacement mower (With water/sewer funds); Hillside Cemetery gate (grant/local funds); Computer replacement (if necessary)

Wedsworth Fund : Loan payment

Sewer Fund : Loan payment; TV inspection/jetting of sewer mains; Pump replacement (if necessary); Storm drain extension in alley between Front Street/1st Street South and Central Avenue/1st Avenue South; Sewer main replacement (grant/loan/local funding);

Water Fund : Purchase replacement meters; Loan payments; Madison well repairs (if necessary); Clean/paint the water tank;

If you would like to bid on any of these projects, please contact Cascade Town Hall at 406-468-2808. We will notify you when we are prepared to do them.