2023 Annual Drinking Water Quality Report

For The Monitoring Year of 2022

Town of Cascade

PWSID #MT0000171

P.O. Box 314, Cascade, MT

(406) – 468-2808

We’re pleased to present to you this year’s Annual Quality Water Report. This report is designed to inform you about the quality water and services we deliver to you every day. Our constant goal is to provide you with a safe and dependable supply of drinking water. We want you to understand the efforts we make to continually improve the water treatment process and protect our water resources. We are committed to ensuring the quality of your water. Our water source is groundwater from wells and springs. We have one entry point into the distribution but were required to sample all three sources initially for Ra226/228.

Source Water Assessments have been completed for all water systems in Montana. These assessments identify potential sources of contamination to drinking water supplies, among several other things. A Source Water Assessment was completed by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality for our water system. We have developed that assessment into a Source Water Protection Plan with the assistance of Montana Rural Water Systems, Inc. You can review a copy of this plan by contacting the Town of Cascade Public Works Department by calling (406) 468-2808. You can also view the Source Water Delineation on-line at the following web address: https://deq.mt.gov/water/Programs/dw-sourcewater. Special attention should be paid the “Susceptibility” section of the report. The Source Water Assessment is a screening level evaluation of potential sources of contamination that could occur. It does not mean that contamination has or will occur. We use this information for planning purposes in order to continue to provide the highest quality water available to our consumers. Through our Source Water Protection Plan, we are able to maintain a low susceptibility to potential contaminant sources.

I’m pleased to report that our drinking water is safe, and meets federal and state requirements.

This report shows our water quality and what it means.

If you have any questions about this report or concerning your water utility, please contact Joe Voss, Public Works Director at 406-468-2808. We want our valued customers to be informed about their water utility. If you want to learn more, please attend any of our regularly scheduled meetings. They are held onthe 2nd Tuesday of every month at the Town Hall at 7:00 pm.

The Town of Cascade routinely monitors for constituents in your drinking water according to Federal and State laws. This table shows the results of our monitoring for the period of January 1st to December 31st, 2022.

Some of our data in the tables are more than one year old, since certain chemical contaminants are monitored less than once a year. Our sampling frequency complies with EPA and State drinking water regulations. In this table you will find many terms and abbreviations you might not be familiar with. To help you better understand these terms we’ve provided the following definitions:

Non-Detects (ND) – laboratory analysis indicates that the constituent is not present.

Parts per million (ppm) or Milligrams per liter (mg/l) – one part per million corresponds to one minute in two years or a single penny in $10,000.

Parts per billion (ppb) or Micrograms per liter – one part per billion corresponds to one minute in 2,000 years, or a single penny in $10,000,000.

Picocuries per liter (pCi/L) – picocuries per liter is a measure of the radioactivity in water.

Millirems per year (mrem/yr) – measure of radiation absorbed by the body.

Action Level – the concentration of a contaminant that if exceeded, triggers treatment or other requirements that a water system must follow.

Maximum Contaminant Level – The “Maximum Allowed” (MCL) is the highest level of a contaminant that is allowed in drinking water. MCLs are set as close to the MCLGs as feasible using the best available treatment technology.

Maximum Contaminant Level Goal – The “Goal”(MCLG) is the level of a contaminant in drinking water below which there is no known or expected risk to health. MCLGs allow for a margin of safety.

Maximum residual disinfectant level or MRDL– The highest level of disinfectant allowed in drinking water. There is convincing evidence that the addition of a disinfectant is necessary for the control of microbial contaminants.

Maximum residual disinfectant level goal or MRDLG– The level of a drinking water disinfectant below which there is no known or expected risk to health. MRDLGs do not reflect the benefits of the use of disinfectants to control microbial contaminants.

N/A: not applicable.

TEST RESULTS Contaminant Violation Y/N Sample Date Highest Level Detected Range Detected Unit Measurement MCLG MCL Likely Source of Contamination Microbiological Contaminants Total Coliform bacteria were sampled for monthly in 2020, all results were negative (Safe). Radioactive Contaminants Combined Radium 226/228 N 2019 1.9 1.9 – 1.9 pCi/1 0 5 Erosion of natural deposits Uranium N 2019 2 2 – 2 ug/l 0 30 Erosion of natural deposits Inorganic Contaminants Arsenic N 2022 3 3 – 3 ppb 0 10 Erosion of natural deposits; runoff from orchards; runoff from glass and electronics production wastes Copper* N 2020 90th % = 0.11 0.02 – 0.11 ppm 1.3 AL =1.3 No sites were over the action level Erosion of natural deposits; runoff from orchards; runoff from glass and electronics production wastes Fluoride N 2022 0.8 0.8 – 0.8 ppm 4 4.0 Erosion of natural deposits; Water additive which promotes strong teeth; Discharge from fertilizer and aluminum factories. Lead* N 2020 90th % = ND ND – ND ppb 0 AL = 15 No sites were over the action level Erosion of natural deposits; water additive which promotes strong teeth; discharge from fertilizer and aluminum factories Nitrate (As Nitrogen) N 2022 0..355 0.35 – 0.355 ppm 10 10 Runoff from fertilizer use; leaching from septic tanks, sewage; erosion of natural deposits Selenium N 2022 2 2 – 2 ppb 50 50 Discharge from petroleum and metal refineries; Erosion of natural deposits; Discharge from mines; *Lead and Copper Rule Testing The 1994 Federal Lead & Copper Rule mandates a household testing program for these substances. According to the rule, 90% of the samples from high-risk homes must have levels less than 0.015 milligrams per liter for lead and 1.3 milligrams per liter for copper. Volatile Organic Contaminants Haloacetic Acids (HAA) N 2022 0.38 0.38 – 0.38 ppb No goal for the total 60 By-product of disinfection TTHM [Total Trihalomethanes] N 2022 1.1 1.1 – 1.1 ppb No goal for the total 80 By-product of disinfection Chlorine ** Highest Monthly Average N 2022 0.5** 0.38 – 0.61 ppm MRDLG= 4 MRDL= 4 Water additive used to control microbes

Microbial Contaminants:

Total Coliform – Coliforms are bacteria that are naturally present in the environment and are used as an indicator that other, potentially-harmful, bacteria may be present.

Fecal coliform/E.coli – Fecal coliforms and E. coli are bacteria whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. Microbes in these wastes can cause short-term effects, such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, and people with severely compromised immune systems.

Radioactive Contaminants:

Alpha emitters – Certain minerals are radioactive and may emit a form of radiation known as alpha radiation. Some people who drink water containing alpha emitters in excess of the MCL over many years may have an increased risk of getting cancer.

Uranium – Exposure to uranium in drinking water may result in toxic effects to the kidney. Some people who drink water containing alpha emitters, such as uranium, in excess of the MCL over many years may have an increased risk of getting cancer.

Inorganic Contaminants:

Arsenic – Some people who drink water that contains arsenic in excess of the MCL over many years could experience skin damage or problems with their circulatory system, and may have an increased risk of getting cancer.

Copper – Copper is an essential nutrient, but some people who drink water containing copper in excess of the action level over a relatively short amount of time could experience gastrointestinal distress. Some people who drink that water contains copper in excess of the action level over many years could suffer liver or kidney damage. People with Wilson’s Disease should consult their personal doctor.

Fluoride – Some people who drink water that contains fluoride in excess of the MCL over many years could get bone disease, including pain and tenderness of the bones. Children may get mottled teeth.

Lead – Infants and children who drink water that contains lead in excess of the action level could experience delays in their physical or mental development. Children could show slight deficits in attention span and learning abilities. Adults who drink this water over many years could develop kidney problems or high blood pressure. Infants and young children are typically more vulnerable to lead in drinking water than the general population. It is possible that lead levels at your home may be higher than at other homes in the community as a result of materials used in your home’s plumbing. If you are concerned about elevated lead levels in your home’s water, you may wish to have your water tested and flush your tap for 30 seconds to 2 minutes before using tap water. Additional information is available from the Safe Drinking Water Hotline (1-800-426-4791).

Volatile Organic Contaminants:

Chlorine – Some people who use water that contains chlorine well in excess of the MRDL could experience irritating effects to their eyes and nose. Some people who drink water that contains chlorine well in excess of the MRDL could experience stomach discomfort.

Haloacetic Acids (HAA’s) – Some people who drink water that contains haloacetic acids in excess of the MCL over many years may have an increased risk of getting cancer.

TTHMs [Total Trihalomethanes] – Some people who drink water that contains trihalomethanes in excess of the MCL over many years may experience problems with their liver, kidneys, or central nervous systems, and may have an increased risk of getting cancer.

Additional Health Information:

If present, elevated levels of lead can cause serious health problems, especially for pregnant women and young children. Lead in drinking water is primarily from materials and components associated with service lines and home plumbing. The Town of Cascadeis responsible for providing high quality drinking water, but cannot control the variety of materials used in plumbing components. When your water has been sitting for several hours, you can minimize the potential for lead exposure by flushing your tap for 30 seconds to 2 minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. If you are concerned about lead in your water, you may wish to have your water tested. Information on lead in drinking water, testing methods, and steps you can take to minimize exposure is available from the Safe Drinking Water Hotline or at http://www.epa.gov/safewater/lead.

Nitrate – Infants below the age of six months who drink water that contains nitrate in excess of the MCL could become seriously ill and if untreated could die. Symptoms include shortness of breath and blue-baby syndrome.

As you can see by the table, our system had no violations. We’re proud that your drinking water meets or exceeds all Federal and State requirements. All samples were taken and met EPA standards. We have learned through our monitoring and testing that some constituents have been detected. Test results are shown in the table above. The EPA has determined that your water IS SAFE at these levels.

Summary

The sources of drinking water (both tap water and bottled water) include rivers, lakes, streams, ponds, reservoirs, springs, and wells. As water travels over the surface of the land or through the ground, it dissolves naturally occurring minerals and, in some cases, radioactive material, and can pick up substances resulting from the presence of animals or from human activity.

All drinking water, including bottled water, may reasonably be expected to contain at least small amounts of some contaminants. The presence of contaminants does not necessarily indicate that the water poses a health risk. More information about contaminants and potential health effects can be obtained by calling the Environmental Protection Agency’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791. Contaminants that may be present in source water include:

Microbial contaminants, such as viruses and bacteria, which may come from sewage treatment plants, septic systems, agricultural livestock operations, and wildlife.

Inorganic contaminants, such as salts and metals, which can be naturally occurring or result from urban stormwater runoff, industrial or domestic wastewater discharges, oil and gas production, mining, or farming.

Pesticides and herbicides, which may come from a variety of sources such as agriculture, urban stormwater runoff, and residential uses.

Organic chemical contaminants, including synthetic and volatile organic chemicals, which are by-products of industrial processes and petroleum production, and can also come from gas stations, urban stormwater runoff, and septic systems.

Radioactive contaminants, which can be naturally occurring or be the result of oil and gas production and mining activities.

In our continuing efforts to maintain a safe and dependable water supply it may be necessary to make improvements in your water system. The costs of these improvements may be reflected in the rate structure. Rate adjustments may be necessary in order to address these improvements.

Some people may be more vulnerable to contaminants in drinking water than the general population. Immuno-compromised persons such as persons with cancer undergoing chemotherapy, persons who have undergone organ transplants, people with HIV/AIDS or other immune system disorders, some elderly, and infants can be particularly at risk from infections. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers. EPA/CDC guidelines on appropriate means to lessen the risk of infection by cryptosporidium and other microbiological contaminants are available from the Safe Drinking Water Hotline (800-426-4791).

We at The Town of Cascade work around the clock to provide top quality water to every tap. We ask that all our customers help us protect our water sources, which are the heart of our community, our way of life and our children’s future. We are publishing this report in the Cascade Courier; there-fore copies will not be mailed to individual customers, but are available upon request. Please call our office if you have questions or would like to obtain copies of this report.