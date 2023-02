The safety and wellness of our residents is one of our top priorities.

Would emergency personnel be able to find your house if needed?

If not them, how about UPS or FedEx?

The Town of Cascade would like to remind everyone to make sure your house number is visible from the street or avenue that your address is on.

In the event that you need the fire department, Sheriff, or an ambulance, they can easily locate your property, possibly saving a life.

Thank you!