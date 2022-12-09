With 2022 coming to an end soon, it’s time to think about year-end donations. We’ve compiled a list of different organizations in Cascade that you can donate time and/or money to. For contact information of anyone on this list, please call Cascade Town Hall at 406-468-2808.
Atkinson Pool (Poolitis)
Cascade Volunteer Fire Department
Cascade I-15 QRU (Quick Response Unit)
Women’s Club
PTA
Cascade Booster Club
Cascade Youth Baseball Program
Cascade Little Guy Wrestling
Cascade Badger Cubs Basketball Program
Wedsworth Library
Cascade Senior Center
Cascade Schools
Cascade Food Bank
Cascade Rodeo Committee
Lion’s Club
American Legion
Cemetery Committee
Cascade Education Foundation
Dearborn Garden Club
Local Churches
4-H
Badger Pit Youth Group
Cascade BPA (Business Professionals of America)
Cascade FFA (Future Farmers of America)
National Honors Society
Black and Gold Club