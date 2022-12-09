Year-end donations

Town of Cascade

With 2022 coming to an end soon, it’s time to think about year-end donations. We’ve compiled a list of different organizations in Cascade that you can donate time and/or money to. For contact information of anyone on this list, please call Cascade Town Hall at 406-468-2808.

Atkinson Pool (Poolitis)

Cascade Volunteer Fire Department

Cascade I-15 QRU (Quick Response Unit)

Women’s Club

PTA

Cascade Booster Club

Cascade Youth Baseball Program

Cascade Little Guy Wrestling

Cascade Badger Cubs Basketball Program

Wedsworth Library

Cascade Senior Center

Cascade Schools

Cascade Food Bank

Cascade Rodeo Committee

Lion’s Club

American Legion

Cemetery Committee

Cascade Education Foundation

Dearborn Garden Club

Local Churches

4-H

Badger Pit Youth Group

Cascade BPA (Business Professionals of America)

Cascade FFA (Future Farmers of America)

National Honors Society

Black and Gold Club

