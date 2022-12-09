ITEMS FOR SALE

Per 7-8-4201 Montana Code Annotated, the Town of Cascade, Montana, is selling the following items deemed as surplus on Resolution 2022-24. If you have questions on any of the items, please call Town Hall at 406-468-2808.
*110 John Deere tractor mower
*Several pairs of roller blades
*A portable shed on a trailer
Mark envelopes as “SURPLUS PROPERTY BID” with the item(s) you are bidding on. Return them to:
Cascade Town Hall
9 Front Street North
POB 314
Cascade, MT. 59421
Sealed bids will be accepted through Monday, January 9,2023, at 5:00 p.m. and opened at the Town Council meeting on January 12, 2023.