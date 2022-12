In the November 8, 2023, elections, a majority of Town of Cascade residents voted AGAINST permitting marijuana businesses in town limits.

These businesses include: Cultivator, manufacturer, medical marijuana dispensary, adult-use dispensary, combined-use marijuana licensee, testing laboratory, and marijuana transporter facility, as defined in I-190 and HB 701.

Per Ordinance 2022-04, all marijuana businesses will be prohibited in the Town of Cascade as of November 13, 2022.