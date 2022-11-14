Wedsworth Hall Roller Skating

Beginning this Saturday, roller skating at Wedsworth Hall is back!

This month, from 5:00-8:00 pm, at Wedsworth Hall, we will have Wheels and Reels! Roller skating and a movie for you and your family to enjoy. Roller skates are provided. Please bring your own safety gear. Rollerblades and hoverboards will be allowed. No scooters. The cost is $5.00 per person. (Times will be 6:00 to 9:00 pm in months to follow).

Drop your kiddos off and get some Christmas shopping done. Have a date night. Have a family fun night.

Kids 6 and under must have a parent or guardian with them.

Hope to see you there!