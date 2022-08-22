ATTENTION CASCADE WATER CONSUMERS

As you know, we’ve experienced some pretty warm temps the past few weeks. We understand that everyone enjoys green lawns. During the day, regular household use and irrigating our lawns and gardens draws down our stored water. Each night, the pumps keep on drawing water and refill the reservoir on the hill. However, we finally hit the tipping point where our nightly refills are not recovering the use during the days. This is the first time in the last 10 years the Town has been in the position to ask its customers to actively conserve water.

We Respectfully Request That You Take The Following Steps For The Remainder Of These Hot Summer Days:

• Reduce the irrigation time on your lawn/garden which uses the Town’s treated drinking water.

• If you are currently irrigating during the day, change your irrigation schedule to night.

• Inspect for leaks and repair any found.

• Turn off the faucet while you brush your teeth.

• Only run the washing machine or dishwater when you have a full load.

• Use low flow fixtures on shower heads and/or aerators on sinks, or even low flow toilets or conversion kits.

Thank you!