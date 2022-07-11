BARKING DOGS

The Town has had several complaints about dogs continuously barking during the day and at night.

City code 8.04.160 (2)states: “It is unlawful for any person to own, keep, harbor, or maintain: Any animal which causes irritation or annoyance to a person by frequent and/or long continued barking, howling, yelping, or other meant that disturbs the peace and repose of any person.”

Please be good neighbors to those that live around you and keep your dog(s) inside if they are barking continuously. Thank you.