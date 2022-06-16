The Town of Cascade has approximately 120 acres agricultural land for lease. Partially pivot irrigated. Located off Cascade Simms Road at geo code: 02-2774-14-2-02-01-0000. Requirements include: Adding nutrients to the soil, rodent control, weed control and crop rotation. The Town owns 1/3 of each harvest, with lessee having first option to buy. If interested and for more details, please call Cascade Town Hall at 406-468-2808. May view by appointment. Sealed proposals must be submitted for Council review by August 15, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.