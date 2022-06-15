TOWN OF CASCADE PUBLIC HEARING TO APPLY FOR CDBG GRANT FUNDING

The Town of Cascade will hold a public hearing on July 14, 2022, at 6:00 pm in the Cascade Town Hall, 13 Front Street North, Cascade, MT 59421.

The purpose of the hearing is to obtain public comments regarding the Town’s overall community development needs (public infrastructure & facilities, economic development, and housing), including the needs of low and moderate-income persons.

The Town of Cascade will also seek the views of citizens on the activities that should be undertaken to meet the identified needs and their relative priority.

The Town may apply for funding from the Montana Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program (federal funding administered by the Montana Department of Commerce) and other state and federal funding sources to address housing, public facilities, or other community needs.

The Town wants its residents to comment and offer suggestions for projects to address the most urgent needs. Comments may be given orally at the hearing or submitted in writing by July 14, 2022, at 5:00 pm.

Anyone who would like more information or wants to submit suggestions should contact Jodie Campbell Clerk-Treasurer at (406) 468-2808.

Published in Cascade Courier

June 30, 2022

July 7, 2022