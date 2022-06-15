Junk Vehicles Wanted

Welcome to Cascade!

The Town of Cascade is located in Cascade County Montana, between Great Falls and Helena. Cascade was incorporated in 1911 and as of the 2019 census is home to a population of 679 people. Cascade is rich in history as it was once home to CM Russell, one of the greatest artists of his time. Cascade was also once home to Mary Fields, who was the first black female postal service operator. Our Town of Cascade is proud of its sense of small town goodness. With years of family tradition, Cascade encourages community involvement, fun, and getting to know one another. We take great pride in the function of our small town, from the inside out, beginning with infrastructure of water and sewer systems, to the Missouri River we are so lucky to have right in our backyard.

New Resident to Town? Please check our Welcome to The Town of Cascade Packet