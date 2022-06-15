Junk Vehicles Wanted

The Cascade County Planning Department and Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is offering “free” removal of junk or abandoned vehicles. DEQ’s Motor Vehicle Recycling and Disposal Program was established in 1973 and is designed to prevent junk vehicles from being collected in yards and alleys or scattered throughout the countryside while providing the recycling of valuable resources. A “junk vehicle” is defined as any discarded, ruined, wrecked, or dismantled motor vehicle which is not lawfully and validly licensed and remains inoperable or incapable of being driven. A vehicle must meet all three parts of the definition to be classified as a junk vehicle. The Motor Vehicle and Recycling Program is funded through a small assessment fee collected during vehicle licensing and registration. Participants in the program must remove all trash and personal contents from the vehicle’s interior and fill out a Release of Ownership or Interest in Motor Vehicle form releasing the vehicle to Cascade County. The Planning Department will make the necessary towing arrangements for the free removal of the junk vehicle. If you have a vehicle meeting the “junk vehicle” description and would like to participate in the program, please contact the Cascade County Planning Department @ 406-454-6905.