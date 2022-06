SPEED LIMIT CHANGE

On June 12, 2022, the speed limit on the following streets will change to 15 MPH. This is for the safety of our kids and pedestrians.

1st Avenue North from Front Street to 5th Street North (school route)

3rd Avenue North from Front Street to 4th Street North (park and pool route)

New signs will be put up to remind you of the changes. Please drive safely this summer!