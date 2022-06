The Town of Cascade has scheduled NitroGreen for weed spraying the week of May 23rd.

If you would like to have your yard done at the same time, please call them at 406-761-3967 to schedule.

Once noxious weeds get in your yard, they are difficult to remove. Please have them sprayed prior to going to seed to prevent spreading not only through your yard, but to other yards, as well.

Thank you for making Cascade a great place to live and visit!