Atkinson Pool and local businesses are teaming up for “FUNTASTIC FRIDAYS”

If you own a business wanting to sponsor a Friday at Atkinson Pool, here are the details…The cost is $200/Friday. This will cover the cost for everyone that would like to come swim on the day you sponsor. This includes lap swim.

Our pool hours are from Noon to 5:00 pm, with lap swim from 5:00 to 6:00 pm.

Contact Town Hall to get signed up! 406-468-2808