Letters of support are needed!

The Town of Cascade is preparing applications for over $1.3 million in grant funding from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC), Montana Coal Endowment Program (MCEP), and Montana’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program to continue replacing damaged sewer mains. This project will consist of main replacement in the following areas:

The alley going north and south between Front Street and 1st Street from 2nd Avenue South to 3rd Avenue North; The alley going north and south between 1st Street and 2nd Street from Central Avenue to between 3rd and 4th Avenue North; Central Avenue between these two alleys; Russell Drive South from 2nd Avenue South almost to Central Avenue.

Having letters of support for the project to include in our grant applications will help the applications receive higher scores and increase the likelihood of being funded. Some talking points are:

Public health and safety – This is an aging system that needs replacement. Preventing backups from occurring in homes and businesses; Broken pipes; Root intrusion; Dropped service lines; Plugging; The need for appropriate line size at the lift station.

We live near the river – The Missouri River is a natural resource in our community that we don’t want to pollute. It would disrupt the habitat and be a loss of a source of income for our residents and businesses.

Please send us your letter to townofcascade@gmail.com by 4:00 pm on May 6, 2022. You can also send your letter to the Town of Cascade, PO Box 314, Cascade, MT. 59421, or drop it off at Town Hall at 9 Front Street North