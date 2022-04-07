Arbor Day Trees Available!

With our Arbor Day grant award, the Town of Cascade is able to purchase five (5) trees. One of these will be for the tree plantings with the story hour kids on April 26th and one for the elementary students on April 28th.

We will have three (3) trees available for our residents that would like one on the boulevard of their property. We are not able to plant them on private property.

If you would like one of the trees, and agree to be responsible for watering it, please call Town Hall at (406)468-2808 to reserve a tree by April 25, 2022.