The Cascade Lion’s Club is partnering with NexTrex to “Recycle Beyond the Bag”

The campaign will run from April 1st to September 30 and our goal is 500 pounds. We will receive a park bench from Trex and the Cascade Lions Club will match what TREX will provide.

Recycle your produce bags, store bags, ice bags, ziploc and other reclosable bags, cereal box liners, case overwrap, bread bags, newspaper sleeves, dry cleaning bags, bubble wrap, plastic mailers…

Recycle bins can be found at 468 Market and Stockmens Bank.

Plastics must be clean, dry and free of food and organic residue.