Sewer Line Jetting

The Town of Cascade will have TruPipe in Cascade jetting the sewer lines the week of April 4, 2022.

THE HOMES THAT MAY BE AFFECTED WILL BE NOTIFIED PRIOR TO BEGINNING.

When jetting the sewer lines, sewer burps can occur. To prevent damage from occurring we ask that you please leave your toilet seats down when not in use and if you have a basement floor drain, please put something over it, just in case.

Most of the time nothing occurs, but every once in a while, a flat service allows the flow and pressure to head towards the house, and it can’t be prevented. We appreciate your cooperation