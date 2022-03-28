Atkinson Pool Fundraiser Cancelled

The Mullets and ‘Merica fundraiser has been cancelled due to lack of donations and volunteers. We understand that everyone is busy with family and other commitments.

Community support and involvement are an important part of keeping our swimming pool in working condition and open. Without the fundraisers, Atkinson Pool may not have been able to stay open, due to ongoing rule and regulation changes.

Since 1978, this committee has assisted with funding projects and needs that aren’t in the budget through the General Fund. In the past, it has purchased pumps, heaters, lockers, mats, changing/locker rooms, and helped pay for a major renovation in 2020-2021. A new slide was purchased for this season.

We will continue to sell the raffle tickets and draw once all 200 are sold. Tickets are $25.00 each. Half of the proceeds will go towards Atkinson Pool and half will go towards the raffle. Tickets are available at Cascade Town Hall. You do not need to be present to win. The prizes are as follows:

1-$1,000 winner 2-$500 winners 2-$250 winners

If you would like to be on the Poolitis Committee to assist in fundraising for Atkinson Pool, please contact Town Hall at 406-468-2808.