The Town of Cascade has been awarded a $5,500 grant from Montana Urban and Community Forestry Association to remove and replace (5) hazardous trees. Most of the trees will be in North Railroad Park.

We ask that you not park on the east side of Front Street between Central Avenue and 1st Avenue North on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday (March 23-25) to give the contractors the space they need.

Thank you and have a great week!