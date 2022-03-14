Chickens in Cascade

Effective April 10, 2022, chickens will be allowed in Cascade town limits, with rules and regulations that can be picked up at Cascade Town Hall.
Annual permits will be required to have chickens, up to ten (10) permits per ward. To obtain a permit, you must present your plans for approval at a monthly Town Council meeting. Permits will be issued on a first-come basis, with Council approval. The next meeting will be held on April 14, 2022. Please submit your name for the agenda by April 11, 2022, at 5:00 pm.