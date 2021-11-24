Nuisance Vehicles

Per city code, “Junk vehicle means any discarded, ruined, wrecked, or dismantled motor vehicle or motor vehicle parts or components. Any vehicle not capable of immediate and legal operation on public roads shall be considered a junk vehicle for purposes of this chapter.” This includes broken down and not licensed vehicles.

The first week of December, the Town will be sending out letters to owners with vehicles in violation of city code. The Mayor and Council ask that you please make sure any vehicles you have parked on public roadways are capable of immediate and legal operation on public roads.

Thank you for your cooperation in keeping Cascade a beautiful and safe place to live.