VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!

Are you wanting to get more involved with your community? We are looking for volunteers to help in the following areas:

Poolitis Committee – Swimming Pool fundraisers: Assists with planning, setting up, and coordinating events. Thinking up new ideas for fundraising.

Cascade Volunteer Fire Department

Zoning Committee: Updates zoning policy; Assists in recommendations for variances to council.

This is a great way to learn about how your local government works and to give back to your community! If you are interested in any of the above, please call Town Hall at 406-468-2808.