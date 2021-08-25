TREE WORK IN PROGRESS

Each year, the Town of Cascade reviews the tree inventory. We look for which trees are hazardous and what needs to be cleaned up. This year, there were four trees that were taken down and multiple trees trimmed.

As a Tree City for the 7th year, we are constantly applying for grant funding to replace the removed trees and to increase our tree canopy.

Did you know that an acre of mature trees can produce enough oxygen for 18 people? Not only that, but trees absorb odors and pollutant gases such as nitrogen oxides, ammonia, and sulfur dioxide, and filter particulates out of the air by trapping them in their leaves and bark.

As a property owner, trees can increase your property value by up to 15%!

Plant a tree…conserve energy…beautify your community…improve health.