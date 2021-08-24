REQUESTS FOR PROPOSALS APPLY TIN SIDING TO WEDSWORTH HALL

The Town of Cascade is soliciting proposals to hire a contractor(s). The agreement and payment terms will be negotiated with the selected offeror.

The immediate need of the Town is to apply tin siding to the Wedsworth Hall building to match what is currently on the front.

Responses to this RFP should include:

The contractor’s legal name, address and telephone number. The principal(s) of the contractor and their experience and qualifications. The experience and qualifications of the staff to be assigned to the project. A description of the firm’s prior experience, including any similar projects. A description of the firm’s anticipated availability during the term of the project. An example of a proposed work plan and schedule for activities to be performed.

The award will be made to the most qualified offeror whose proposal is deemed most advantageous to the Town, all factors considered. Unsuccessful offerors will be notified as soon as possible. Questions and responses should be directed to Joe Voss, Public Works Director, P.O. Box 314, Cascade, MT 59421, Town Hall, 9th N. Front Street. All responses must be received by 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Please state “Wedsworth Town Hall Tin Siding Proposal” on the outside of the response package.

This solicitation is being offered in accordance with federal and state statutes governing procurement of professional services. Accordingly, the Town reserves the right to negotiate an agreement based on fair and reasonable compensation for the scope of work and services proposed, as well as the right to reject any and all responses deemed unqualified, unsatisfactory, or inappropriate.

TOWN OF CASCADE

Murry S. Moore, Mayor

Publish September 2, 2021

September 9, 2021