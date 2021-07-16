Local Integrated Response Plan (LIRP) Exercise and Community Demonstration

MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, Mont. – Malmstrom Airmen will participate in a Local Integrated Response Plan exercise and community demonstration August 9th in Cascade County with law enforcement and other partners. The public is invited to attend the community demonstration.

Several Malmstrom units, local law enforcement state agencies and federal agencies will be holding a community demonstration event August 9th from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Cascade School, Cascade, Mont. There will be a helicopter demonstration and military vehicles/equipment displays. Helicopters are scheduled to land on the Cascade School Football Field at 9:00 am.

The Local Integrated Response Plan exercise provides a training opportunity for experts from Air Force Global Strike Command’s 341st Missile Wing and multiple federal, state, local and tribal agencies to exercise contingency checklists and procedures in response to a simulated incident. More than a dozen different agencies are scheduled to participate.