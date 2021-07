The Governor’s Office of Community Service (ServeMontana) needs your help getting the Community Needs Assessment to as many Montanans as possible. The online assessment is quick and anonymous. Please take the assessment yourself, then share it far and wide with your network, community volunteers, friends, families, and others in your community – especially those you serve. The voices of our most vulnerable neighbors are the ones we need to hear the loudest.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/servemtcna