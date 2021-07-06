WEED CONTROL

Summer is here in full force. That means we are watering more and mowing more. The mayor would like to remind everyone that the mowing and weeding of the alleys and boulevards adjacent to your property are also the responsibility of the homeowner.

Our website contains a list of people that offer lawncare during the summer. Go to: cascademontana.com and click “summer help” on the right. If you would like to be added to the list, please contact Town Hall at 468-2808.

Thank you for making Cascade a great place to live!