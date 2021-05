The Town Council will be holding public hearings on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

The public hearing on requiring property owners be responsible for rental utility bills will be held at 6:00 pm.

The public hearing on approving the submission of the TA sidewalk project grant will be held at 6:30 pm. Both will be held at Wedsworth Hall.

We will not be holding a Wedsworth Estate or Town Council meeting. Both will be postponed until June 10, 2021.