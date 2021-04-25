Annual Poolitis Fundraiser

Mark your calendars! On Saturday, May 1, 2021, from 4-7 pm, we will be holding our annual fundraiser for the Cascade Pool at Wedsworth Hall! Continuing to have a safe place for our children and families to swim is our goal!

There will be a soup and chili cookoff! If you have a recipe that you think is a winner, entry forms are available at cascademontana.com.

The traditional silent auction, live dessert auction, and wine pull will also be featured. Event will be held at Wedsworth Hall-13 Front Street South in Cascade. Anyone willing to help or donate should contact Heather Wilson or Jodie Campbell at Town Hall; 406-468-2808.

Funds from this event help with expenses for the Cascade Swimming Pool. Previous events have helped purchase cement repairs, retaining walls, picnic tables, locker room and restroom upgrades, baby changing stations, stainless steel trap covers, etc…