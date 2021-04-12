Weed spraying

Spring is here, and with that, so are the weeds. Controlling them is always a challenge. The Town will have NitroGreen spraying weeds in May. If you would like a bid for them to spray your property at the same time, please call 761-3967. Let them know you would like to have your work done at the same time as the Town.

Dandelions and white top are ready to bloom. If one person has them treated, but their neighbors do not, it still spreads back to their yard. Please be a good neighbor and control your weeds.

Our website contains a list of people that offer lawncare during the summer. Go to: cascademontana.com and click “summer help” on the right. If you would like to be added to the list, please contact Town Hall at 468-2808.

Thank you for making Cascade a great place to live!