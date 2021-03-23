We’ve got a cool deal to kick off your spring cleaning!Beginning this week, and all through April, the Town will have a trailer at the dump to collect “smashable” items for the Rage Rooms of Montana! They accept the following items:WE ACCEPT DONATIONS OF JUST ABOUT ANYTHING THAT BREAKS AND CARS!!!! ELECTRONICS – TV’s (all kinds], VCR’s, VHS tapes, DVD players, Gaming Consoles, Laptops, Computer monitors, keyboards and towers, Printers, Scanners, Copy Machines. GLASS/CERAMIC/STONE – Mason Jars, Tiles, Vases, Glassware, Stemware, Mugs, Dinnerware, Stoneware, knickknacks, Bottles. SMALL APPLIANCES – Toasters, Toaster ovens, Microwaves, Coffee pots, Food processors, Blenders, Juicers, (no refrigerant). SMALL FURNITURE – coffee & end tables, TV stands, Lamps, Dining chairs, shelving units, Hard core or metal doors, Metal desks etc. TOOLS – Baseball Bats, Golf Clubs, Sledgehammers, etc.Cascade residents will get a 10% discount on their $20 package and $5 off all larger packages!This is a great way to clear out some of those items sitting in the garage/basement/closets and get SMASH therapy! Call 406-315-1200 to set up your time!