Capital Improvement Projects

July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022

The Cascade Town Council approved the FY22 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) at the Council meeting held on March 11, 2021. The CIP is available for viewing at Town Hall or on our website at cascademontana.com. Projects listed on this plan typically cost over $5,000.

The following projects were approved:

General Fund: Rebuild Alleys; North RR Park-Fence around the basketball court (applying for a grant); Remove/trim trees; Create an ADA parking spot at the North Park pavilion; Add a sidewalk from the swimming pool to the pavilion at Atkinson Park; Chemical Extractor for the fire department turnout gear (applying for grants); Replacement mower (also paid for with water/sewer funds); F.D. truck loan payment.

Sewer Fund: Loan payment; TV inspection/jetting of sewer mains; Storm drain extension in alley between Front Street/1st Street South and Central Avenue/1st Avenue South; Repair storm drain issues between the swimming pool and the baseball field.

Water Fund: Purchase replacement meters; Loan payment; Madison pump replacement; Tree wind break at the Madison Wells; Inspect/Repair Madison well pump issues.

If you would like to bid on any of these projects, please contact Cascade Town Hall at 406-468-2808. We will notify you when we are prepared to do them.