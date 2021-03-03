Letters of support needed

The Town of Cascade is applying for a grant for new and replacement sidewalks. The proposed areas are as follows: 1. New sidewalk on 3rd Avenue North from Front Street to 4th Street North (to get our kids safely to the swimming pool). 2. Replace/repair sidewalk on Central Avenue on the north side 1st Street to the alley before Stockmens Bank. 3. Replace/repair sidewalk on Central Avenue on the south side 1st Street to 2nd Street. 4. Replace/repair sidewalk on Front Street South from the Wedsworth Hall parking lot to 1st Avenue South.

Talking points: Safety (not walking in the street/damaged sidewalks); Connection of sidewalks/walking trails; Property improvements. Sample letters are available at Town Hall.

Letters of support for this project can be mailed to: Town of Cascade POB 314, Cascade, Mt. 59421 or emailed to: townofcascade@gmail.com. We appreciate your support in the improvement of Cascade!