Public Notice Invitation to Bid

The Town of Cascade has declared the 2006 GMC 3/4T service truck as surplus property and is accepting sealed bids for purchase of the truck.

6.0 liter; automatic; 4WD; Utility box included. Minimum bid $2,500

Further specifications may be obtained by contacting the Town of Cascade at 406-468-2808. Bids must be received by March 11, 2021 at 1:00 pm.

The Town of Cascade reserves the right to reject any or all bids, and if all bids are rejected, to re-advertise under the same or new specifications. The Town of Cascade also reserves the right to waive irregularities or informality in the bidding process of a non-substantial nature.

Bids will be opened at the Town Hall meeting on March 11, 2021, at 6:00 p.m.