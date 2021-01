The TOWN OF CASCADE is hiring LIFEGUARDS!

Must be lifeguard certified by opening day. Competitive lifeguard wages.Pool positions involve lifeguard duties, cleaning and other odd jobs.WSI (swimming instructor) also needed. Must be at least 17 years of age and lifeguard/CPR certified.See Town Hall for information on available training classes.

If interested, pick up an application at Town Hall, 9 Front Street North or call 468-2808.All applications must be in by January 31, 2021, by 5:00 p.m.