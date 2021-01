Councilor Strandell has resigned as Councilor of Ward II effective December 31, 2020. We appreciate all of his hard work and wish him well.This leaves an opening on the Council. If you live south of Central Avenue, and are interested in being a member of the Council, please submit a letter of interest to the Town Clerk by January 11, 2021, at 5:00 pm. Letters can be dropped off at Town Hall or emailed to: townofcascade@gmail.com.