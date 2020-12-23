Here is your chance to speak up about what is important to you! The Community Needs Survey will be going out with the utility bills, and we would love to hear from you! This is completely anonymous. The Mayor and Council want to know what you feel our strengths and weaknesses are. Where have we done well? Where do we need to focus?If you do not get a utility bill, or have more than one family member that would like to have an extra copy, we have more at Town Hall. These are used for budgeting, projects, grant writing, planning. Your opinion is important! We will be accepting them until the end of February and will publish the results in The Cascade Courier. Thank you for your participation!