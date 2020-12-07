There is a Planning Board vacancy that needs to be filled. The Town of Cascade is in the process of updating the Growth Policy to match the Town ordinances and to be in compliance with Montana State Law. The Board meets approximately once per quarter for 30 minutes to an hour. This is a great way to be involved with community planning and to learn more about how the Town is run. If you are interested in being a committee member, please call Town Hall at 468-2808. The next meeting will be scheduled in February 2021.